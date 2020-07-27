Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,972,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IDEX Raised to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood
IDEX Raised to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood
Robert W. Baird Increases Iqvia Price Target to $180.00
Robert W. Baird Increases Iqvia Price Target to $180.00
Morgan Stanley Boosts Iqvia Price Target to $182.00
Morgan Stanley Boosts Iqvia Price Target to $182.00
PulteGroup Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”
PulteGroup Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”
Morgan Stanley Increases Knight-Swift Transportation Price Target to $55.00
Morgan Stanley Increases Knight-Swift Transportation Price Target to $55.00
Credit Suisse Group Raises PulteGroup Price Target to $45.00
Credit Suisse Group Raises PulteGroup Price Target to $45.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report