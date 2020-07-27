Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,972,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

