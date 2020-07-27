Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.28.

NYSE IQV opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

