Credit Suisse Group Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $202.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.41.

UNP opened at $176.12 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

