Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $414.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.48 and its 200 day moving average is $372.24. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

