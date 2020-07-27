Steris (STE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Steris (NYSE:STE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Steris to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steris to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Earnings History for Steris (NYSE:STE)

