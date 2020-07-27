SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCPL. SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SciPlay from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens increased their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $8,134,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.