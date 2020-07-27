379 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $177.06 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

