Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $96.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

