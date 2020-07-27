Creative Planning Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in General Motors by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in General Motors by 33.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $26.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.