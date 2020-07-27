Credit Suisse Group Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $2.75

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $2.40 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTEN. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 228,638 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

