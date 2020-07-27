Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $172.56 on Thursday. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

