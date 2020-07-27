Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 7,270 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 540,528 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

