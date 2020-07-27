First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Montreal worth $44,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

