Slack (NYSE:WORK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WORK. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Slack to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.08.

NYSE WORK opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 257,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,810.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,306,110 shares of company stock worth $76,163,001. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

