$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $127.42 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 5,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $703,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

