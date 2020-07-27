FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $257,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,342 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $110,518,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cree by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Cree by 8.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $67.80.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

