FDx Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

