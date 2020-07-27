Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

VAR opened at $127.16 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

