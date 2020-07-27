Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 302.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 674,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 367.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $40.73 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

