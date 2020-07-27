Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 651.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

