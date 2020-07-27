Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

CSL opened at $120.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

