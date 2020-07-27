FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 318,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

