SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after buying an additional 2,060,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after purchasing an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 176,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,819,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

