FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 21,176 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

BIO opened at $515.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $536.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.