Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 63 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $209.54 on Monday. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $212.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,761,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $1,501,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

