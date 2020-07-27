Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYT opened at $45.00 on Monday. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.