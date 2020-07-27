Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $125.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.