Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

OMC stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.