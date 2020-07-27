New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of MAXIMUS worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

