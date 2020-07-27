$1.03 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.83.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $50,532,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $515,098,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period.

LSTR stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

