Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.