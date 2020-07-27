Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $213,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $190.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

