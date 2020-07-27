Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $275,000 in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 186.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

LMAT stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $644.00 million, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

