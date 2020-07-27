Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 772,486 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 424,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

