Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,995 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

