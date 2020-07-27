McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Position Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.