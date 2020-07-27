Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $34.27 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.