Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

BCC stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.