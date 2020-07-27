Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tupperware Brands worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.73. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

