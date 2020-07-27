Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $50.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

