Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,703,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $202.44 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average of $165.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

