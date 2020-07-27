Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.