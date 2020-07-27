Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 387.9% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 557.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 234,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

