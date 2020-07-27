Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Position Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the fourth quarter worth $20,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 99,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $3,259,237.60. Insiders have acquired 564,430 shares of company stock worth $17,946,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

