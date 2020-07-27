Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 108.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 999,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $57,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Brady by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 561,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brady by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.90 on Monday. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.