CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 141.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 17.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 192,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,753 shares of company stock worth $313,251. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

