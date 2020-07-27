Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,653 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

