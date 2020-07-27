Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,828,000 after acquiring an additional 224,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,956,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $12,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $8,587,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.48 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

