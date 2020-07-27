Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

