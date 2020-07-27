Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $64.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

